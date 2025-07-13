Word of the Day: Snub

"Snub" is a verb that means to ignore, reject, or treat someone coldly, often on purpose. It can also be used as a noun to describe the act of being ignored or insulted. A "snub" usually makes the other person feel hurt, left out, or unimportant in a social setting.

Origin Origin of the word The word "snub" originally meant "to check" or "to stop suddenly" in Middle English. It came from the Nordic word snubba, meaning "to scold or rebuke." Over time, the word evolved to describe social rejection or cold treatment, and by the 18th century, it was used in its modern form.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'snub' Some verb synonyms for "snub" include: ignore, reject, shun, slight, brush off, cold-shoulder, turn down, rebuff, and cut off. These words are used when someone is treated as if they don't matter, either by being ignored or refused, usually in a social or polite setting.

Usage Sentence usage Let's look at a few ways "snub" is used in sentences: "She felt hurt when her invitation was snubbed." "He 'snubbed' his old friend at the party by pretending not to see him." "The actor's work was 'snubbed' by the awards committee this year."