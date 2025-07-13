Word of the Day: Snub
What's the story
"Snub" is a verb that means to ignore, reject, or treat someone coldly, often on purpose. It can also be used as a noun to describe the act of being ignored or insulted. A "snub" usually makes the other person feel hurt, left out, or unimportant in a social setting.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "snub" originally meant "to check" or "to stop suddenly" in Middle English. It came from the Nordic word snubba, meaning "to scold or rebuke." Over time, the word evolved to describe social rejection or cold treatment, and by the 18th century, it was used in its modern form.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'snub'
Some verb synonyms for "snub" include: ignore, reject, shun, slight, brush off, cold-shoulder, turn down, rebuff, and cut off. These words are used when someone is treated as if they don't matter, either by being ignored or refused, usually in a social or polite setting.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's look at a few ways "snub" is used in sentences: "She felt hurt when her invitation was snubbed." "He 'snubbed' his old friend at the party by pretending not to see him." "The actor's work was 'snubbed' by the awards committee this year."
Writing
Why use the word
"Snub" adds emotion and clarity to your writing, especially when describing situations of social tension or exclusion. It helps show when someone is deliberately left out or treated with disrespect. It's useful in stories, articles, or conversations where feelings of hurt, pride, or rejection are part of the scene.