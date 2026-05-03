Word of the Day: Snug

"Snug" (adjective) describes something that feels comfortably warm, close, and secure. It is often used for spaces, clothing, or moments that feel cozy and protected. The word brings to mind a sense of comfort that is simple, quiet, and easy to enjoy.

Origin Origin of the word "Snug" comes from an old English word snugg, meaning "neat" or "compact." It has been used since the 16th century to describe something tightly fitted or comfortably enclosed. Over time, it came to be associated with warmth and coziness.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'snug' Some similar words include cozy, comfortable, warm, secure, and compact. These words are often used when describing spaces or things that feel pleasant and well-fitted.

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Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: They sat in a snug little cabin during the winter." "She wrapped herself in a snug blanket." "The sweater felt soft and snug."

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