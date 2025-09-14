Word of the Day: Spoof

"Spoof" (noun/verb) refers to a playful imitation of something, often made to entertain or poke fun at the original. It's used when someone creates a funny version of a movie, story, or situation to highlight its quirks or flaws. A "spoof" doesn't mean harm; it's meant to make people laugh and think.

Origin Origin of the word "Spoof" appeared in English in the early 20th century as slang for a trick or playful deception. It was used by performers and writers to describe humorous imitations. Today, it's widely used in entertainment, media, and everyday talk to refer to parodies and lighthearted mock versions of something familiar.

Synonyms for 'spoof' Some common synonyms for "spoof" include parody, joke, mockery, imitation, satire, farce, and lampoon. These words describe humor that exaggerates or mimics something to make fun of it in a clever way.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The film is a 'spoof' of superhero movies." "They created a funny 'spoof' video about daily life." "His 'spoof' of the news program made everyone laugh."