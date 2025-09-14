Word of the Day: Tender

"Tender" describes something soft, gentle, or easy to damage, as well as feelings of care, love, or kindness. It's used when something is delicate, sensitive, or handled with care. A "tender" touch, heart, or moment shows compassion, warmth, and gentleness.

Origin Origin of the word "Tender" comes from the Latin word tener, meaning "soft" or "delicate." It entered English in the late Middle Ages to describe gentle feelings or things that need careful handling. Today, it's widely used to describe softness, affection, or sensitivity in both emotions and objects.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'tender' Some common synonyms for "tender" include gentle, soft, delicate, kind, compassionate, loving, and sensitive. These words highlight care, warmth, and the need for careful handling or understanding.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "She gave the baby a 'tender' hug." "The dish was cooked until it became 'tender' and juicy." "He spoke in a 'tender' voice, full of kindness."