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Word of the Day: Tinge
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Word of the Day: Tinge

By Simran Jeet
Apr 18, 2026
07:09 pm
What's the story

"Tinge" (noun/verb) refers to a slight trace or hint of something, often a color, feeling, or quality. As a verb, it means to lightly affect or color something with a small amount of a quality or emotion. Let us learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Tinge" comes from the Latin word tingere, meaning "to dye" or "to color." It entered English in the 15th century and was used to describe a faint coloring or slight influence. Today, it is commonly used for both physical color and abstract feelings.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'tinge'

Words with similar meanings include hint, trace, touch, shade, tint, and dash. These terms are often used when describing a small or subtle amount of something.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Take a look at these example sentences: "There was a tinge of sadness in her voice." "The sky had a pink tinge at sunset." "His words were tinged with sarcasm."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Tinge" is useful for describing subtle emotions, colors, or qualities. It works well when emphasizing small but noticeable details. In writing, the word adds nuance and depth to descriptions without sounding heavy.

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