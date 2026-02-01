LOADING...
Word of the Day: Titular

By Simran Jeet
Feb 01, 2026
03:23 pm
"Titular" is an adjective that refers to something existing in name or title only. It is often used to describe a role, position, or status that has little or no real authority. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin of the word

"Titular" comes from the Latin word titulus, meaning "title" or "label." It entered English in the early 17th century and was mainly used in formal and academic contexts. Over time, it came to describe roles that are symbolic rather than practical.

Synonyms for 'titular'

Some common synonyms for "titular" include nominal, symbolic, in name only, honorary, and formal. These words suggest a title without full power or responsibility.

Sentence usage

Let's see how "titular" is used in different contexts: "He is the titular head of the organization." "The prince held a titular position with no real duties." "She remained the titular leader while others made decisions."

Why use the word

The word "titular" is useful when you want to point out the difference between title and authority. It helps clarify situations where a role sounds important but has limited real influence.

