Word of the Day: Titular
What's the story
"Titular" is an adjective that refers to something existing in name or title only. It is often used to describe a role, position, or status that has little or no real authority. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Titular" comes from the Latin word titulus, meaning "title" or "label." It entered English in the early 17th century and was mainly used in formal and academic contexts. Over time, it came to describe roles that are symbolic rather than practical.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'titular'
Some common synonyms for "titular" include nominal, symbolic, in name only, honorary, and formal. These words suggest a title without full power or responsibility.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "titular" is used in different contexts: "He is the titular head of the organization." "The prince held a titular position with no real duties." "She remained the titular leader while others made decisions."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "titular" is useful when you want to point out the difference between title and authority. It helps clarify situations where a role sounds important but has limited real influence.