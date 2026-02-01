Word of the Day: Titular

"Titular" is an adjective that refers to something existing in name or title only. It is often used to describe a role, position, or status that has little or no real authority. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin Origin of the word "Titular" comes from the Latin word titulus, meaning "title" or "label." It entered English in the early 17th century and was mainly used in formal and academic contexts. Over time, it came to describe roles that are symbolic rather than practical.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'titular' Some common synonyms for "titular" include nominal, symbolic, in name only, honorary, and formal. These words suggest a title without full power or responsibility.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "titular" is used in different contexts: "He is the titular head of the organization." "The prince held a titular position with no real duties." "She remained the titular leader while others made decisions."

