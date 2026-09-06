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Word of the Day: Trivialize
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Word of the Day: Trivialize

By Simran Jeet
Sep 06, 2026
05:43 pm
What's the story

"Trivialize" is a verb that means to make something seem less important, serious, or valuable than it really is. It is often used when someone treats a real problem, concern, achievement, or situation as if it does not deserve much attention or consideration.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Trivialize" comes from the word trivial, which is linked to the Latin trivialis, meaning "commonplace" or "ordinary."

The verb developed in English in the 19th century. It describes the act of treating something as unimportant, ordinary, or not worth taking seriously.

Similar words

Synonyms for 'trivialize'

Some alternatives for "trivialize" include downplay, minimize, dismiss, belittle, brush off, underrate, disregard and underestimate.

These words are useful when someone fails to give enough importance to a problem, concern, achievement, or situation.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Here's how "trivialize" can be used in various sentences:

"We should not trivialize the concerns raised by the employees."

"She felt that her hard work was being trivialized."

"The article seemed to trivialize the seriousness of the issue."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Trivialize" is useful when you want to point out that something is not being taken seriously enough.

It can help describe situations where a person's concerns, efforts, or problems are brushed aside instead of receiving the attention they deserve.

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