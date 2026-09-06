Word of the Day: Trivialize
What's the story
"Trivialize" is a verb that means to make something seem less important, serious, or valuable than it really is. It is often used when someone treats a real problem, concern, achievement, or situation as if it does not deserve much attention or consideration.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Trivialize" comes from the word trivial, which is linked to the Latin trivialis, meaning "commonplace" or "ordinary."
The verb developed in English in the 19th century. It describes the act of treating something as unimportant, ordinary, or not worth taking seriously.
Similar words
Synonyms for 'trivialize'
Some alternatives for "trivialize" include downplay, minimize, dismiss, belittle, brush off, underrate, disregard and underestimate.
These words are useful when someone fails to give enough importance to a problem, concern, achievement, or situation.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here's how "trivialize" can be used in various sentences:
"We should not trivialize the concerns raised by the employees."
"She felt that her hard work was being trivialized."
"The article seemed to trivialize the seriousness of the issue."
Writing
Why use the word
"Trivialize" is useful when you want to point out that something is not being taken seriously enough.
It can help describe situations where a person's concerns, efforts, or problems are brushed aside instead of receiving the attention they deserve.