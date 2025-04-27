Word of the Day: Methodical
What's the story
"Methodical" is an adjective that describes someone or something that follows an orderly, logical, and systematic way of doing things.
It's about moving carefully, step by step, without rushing or missing details.
Whether solving a puzzle or planning a trip, being "methodical" brings clarity and success.
Let's learn more about this precise word!
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "methodical" comes from the Latin word methodicus and the Greek word methodikos, meaning "orderly" or "systematic."
It entered English in the early 1600s, carrying the same sense of careful, structured action.
"Methodical" has always been tied to planning, organization, and thoughtful progress.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'methodical'
Some common synonyms for "methodical" include organized, systematic, structured, orderly, meticulous, logical, and precise.
Each of these words highlights the quality of moving with clear purpose and careful attention to detail, making them perfect substitutes depending on your sentence's mood.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She approached her studies in a 'methodical' way, making detailed notes for every chapter."
"The 'methodical' assembly line ensured that every car part was perfectly fitted."
"His 'methodical' manner helped the team solve the problem without missing a single step."
Writing
Why use the word
Using the word "methodical" immediately adds a sense of discipline and carefulness to your writing.
It helps you describe actions, people, or processes that are not rushed but thoughtfully done.
This word is especially useful when you want to highlight the beauty of being thorough and patient.