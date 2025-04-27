Word of the Day: Uplift
What's the story
"Uplift" is used both as a verb and a noun. As a verb, it means to raise something physically or to boost someone's mood or spirit.
As a noun, it refers to an act of raising or improving. It brings a positive, encouraging tone to any conversation.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "uplift" comes from Middle English, combining "up" and "lift," meaning to raise higher.
It started appearing around the 14th century and was mostly used in physical contexts.
Over time, it grew to describe emotional, social, and even spiritual boosts, making it a deeply versatile word.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'uplift'
Some common synonyms for "uplift" include boost, raise, elevate, inspire, encourage, promote, lift, and brighten.
Each synonym adds a slightly different shade of meaning, but all convey the central idea of moving something or someone to a higher or better state.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"A kind word can 'uplift' someone's entire day."
"The music seemed to 'uplift' the mood of the party."
"The charity aims to 'uplift' underprivileged communities."
"She felt a sudden 'uplift' in her spirits."
Writing
Why use the word
"Uplift" is a powerful, feel-good word that instantly adds positivity to your writing.
Whether you are talking about emotions, social change, or physical movement, using "uplift" helps your message sound more optimistic, encouraging, and full of life.