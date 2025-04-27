Word of the Day: Serene
What's the story
"Serene" is an adjective used to describe something calm, peaceful, and untroubled.
It often refers to a person's mood, a place, or even the weather.
When you use "serene," you instantly paint a picture of tranquility and complete stillness.
Origin
The word "serene" comes from the Latin word serenus, meaning "clear" or "calm."
It entered English through Old French in the late Middle Ages.
Originally used to describe clear skies, it later expanded to represent peaceful emotions and settings.
Synonyms
Some common synonyms for "serene" are calm, peaceful, tranquil, composed, untroubled, still, placid, and relaxed.
While these words are close in meaning, "serene" adds a soft, elegant touch that feels very soothing when spoken or written.
Usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She looked 'serene' as she meditated by the lake."
"The 'serene' landscape was breathtaking."
"He remained 'serene' even during the chaos."
"The garden had a 'serene' atmosphere."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "serene" brings an instant sense of calmness and beauty to your language.
It's perfect for describing peaceful moments, emotions, or places, making your writing or speech more graceful, expressive, and visually rich.