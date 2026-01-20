Working capital loans: Types, eligibility, and more
Working capital loans are essential for businesses in India to meet their day-to-day operational costs. These loans provide immediate funds to manage expenses such as inventory, salaries, and utilities. Understanding the nuances of these loans can help businesses make informed financial decisions. Here are five key insights into working capital loans in India, highlighting their importance and how they function in the Indian economic landscape.
Types of working capital loans
In India, working capital loans are available in various forms, including overdraft facilities, cash credit accounts, and trade credit. An overdraft facility lets businesses withdraw more than their account balance up to a limit. Cash credit accounts provide short-term funds against inventory or receivables. Trade credit is when suppliers allow delayed payment for goods or services.
Eligibility criteria for loans
To avail a working capital loan in India, businesses need to meet certain eligibility criteria. These usually include having a minimum turnover, providing financial statements, and demonstrating the ability to repay the loan. Banks also assess the business's credit history and operational stability before approving the loan. Meeting these criteria is essential for securing favorable terms.
Interest rates and fees involved
Interest rates on working capital loans in India vary depending on the lender and borrower's profile, usually ranging from 9% to 15% annually. In addition to interest, lenders may charge processing fees or maintenance charges, which can add to the overall cost of borrowing. It's important for businesses to consider these costs when planning their finances.
Repayment terms and flexibility
Working capital loans usually come with flexible repayment terms, ranging from a few months to a year. Borrowers can choose between monthly or quarterly repayments, depending on their cash flow patterns. This flexibility helps businesses manage repayments without straining their finances too much.
Impact on business growth
Accessing working capital loans can have a positive impact on business growth by ensuring smooth operations and enabling timely payment of expenses. With sufficient working capital, businesses can invest in opportunities such as expanding product lines or entering new markets without facing liquidity issues. However, it's important for businesses to use these funds judiciously to avoid over-reliance on debt financing.