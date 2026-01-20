Working capital loans: Types, eligibility, and more

Working capital loans are essential for businesses in India to meet their day-to-day operational costs. These loans provide immediate funds to manage expenses such as inventory, salaries, and utilities. Understanding the nuances of these loans can help businesses make informed financial decisions. Here are five key insights into working capital loans in India, highlighting their importance and how they function in the Indian economic landscape.

Loan types Types of working capital loans In India, working capital loans are available in various forms, including overdraft facilities, cash credit accounts, and trade credit. An overdraft facility lets businesses withdraw more than their account balance up to a limit. Cash credit accounts provide short-term funds against inventory or receivables. Trade credit is when suppliers allow delayed payment for goods or services.

Eligibility factors Eligibility criteria for loans To avail a working capital loan in India, businesses need to meet certain eligibility criteria. These usually include having a minimum turnover, providing financial statements, and demonstrating the ability to repay the loan. Banks also assess the business's credit history and operational stability before approving the loan. Meeting these criteria is essential for securing favorable terms.

Cost considerations Interest rates and fees involved Interest rates on working capital loans in India vary depending on the lender and borrower's profile, usually ranging from 9% to 15% annually. In addition to interest, lenders may charge processing fees or maintenance charges, which can add to the overall cost of borrowing. It's important for businesses to consider these costs when planning their finances.

Repayment options Repayment terms and flexibility Working capital loans usually come with flexible repayment terms, ranging from a few months to a year. Borrowers can choose between monthly or quarterly repayments, depending on their cash flow patterns. This flexibility helps businesses manage repayments without straining their finances too much.