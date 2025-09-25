These are the world's coolest neighborhoods

Time Out, the global listing guide, has unveiled its annual list of the "world's coolest" neighborhoods for 2025. The top spot goes to Jimbocho in Tokyo , Japan . Time Out describes this area as a "bibliophile nirvana," with over 130 vintage bookstores and a thriving coffee-shop culture. The neighborhood is also famous for its delicious curry houses.

Global recognition Borgerhout in Antwerp, Belgium The second spot on Time Out's list is Borgerhout in Antwerp, Belgium. Known as the "creative heart" of the city, Borgerhout is famous for its foodie spots and galleries. Sao Paulo's Barra Funda comes third with an "undeniably cool and creative vibe" that blends industrial history with modernity. The area has recently welcomed a new bar called Agua e Biscoito, which serves innovative cocktails.

Cultural hotspots Camberwell in London, United Kingdom London's Camberwell, a multicultural neighborhood with a "young-at-heart vibe," is fourth on the list. Local resident Anna Preston expressed her delight at the recognition, highlighting the area's arts spaces and diverse local businesses. Chicago's Avondale rounds out the top five with its wine bars, wellness studios, music venues, and quirky small business scene.

Evaluation process About Time Out's annual list Time Out's annual list is based on nominations from its global network of editors and writers. The neighborhoods are evaluated on culture, community, livability, food and drink, and a unique sense of "nowness." Grace Beard, Time Out's travel editor, emphasized that this year's list highlights both popular neighborhoods and lesser-known destinations that locals love.