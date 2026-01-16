5 celebrity-inspired ways to style woven handbags

Woven handbags are a winter staple, thanks to their versatility and style. Celebrities often sport these bags, giving us a glimpse of how to carry them for different occasions. From casual outings to formal events, these bags can be the perfect accessory. Here are some celebrity-inspired ways to wear woven handbags this winter, making your outfit chic and functional.

#1 Casual chic with woven bags Celebrities like Emma Watson and Selena Gomez have been seen sporting woven bags with casual outfits. Pairing them with jeans and a simple top makes for an effortless yet stylish look. The texture of the bag adds an element of interest to the outfit without overpowering it. Opt for neutral colors like beige or brown for versatility.

#2 Formal elegance with woven handbags For formal events, celebrities like Blake Lively have shown us how to style woven handbags with elegant dresses. A structured woven bag can add sophistication to evening wear without compromising on the elegance of the attire. Choose bags in darker shades like navy or black to match formal dresses.

Advertisement

#3 Bohemian vibes with woven accessories Woven handbags are perfect for bohemian-inspired looks, just like Vanessa Hudgens. These bags go perfectly with flowy skirts or maxi dresses, giving you that laid-back vibe. Go for bags with intricate patterns or embellishments to amp up the boho feel of your outfit.

Advertisement

#4 Winter layering made easy Celebrities like Gigi Hadid have mastered the art of layering in winter, while incorporating woven handbags into their looks. A large woven tote can be used as an extra layer of warmth when paired with layered clothing like scarves and jackets. This combination keeps you warm while still looking stylish.