How to style wrap shirts

Wrap shirts are the perfect versatile piece for African winters. They give you the option to layer up without compromising on style. The adjustable fit of wrap shirts makes them the perfect pick for different body types and fashion choices. Here are five ways to style wrap shirts this season, making them a staple in your wardrobe.

Tip 1 Layer with a turtleneck Pairing a wrap shirt with a turtleneck is a great way to add warmth and style. The turtleneck acts as a base layer, making the wrap shirt the star of the show. Go for neutral colors like black or white for the turtleneck to keep the look balanced. This combination works well for both casual and semi-formal occasions, making it a versatile choice for winter wear.

Tip 2 Add a statement belt Adding a statement belt to your wrap shirt can amp up its appeal and add definition to your waistline. Pick belts with bold buckles or interesting textures to give your outfit an edge. This trick not only makes you look good but also gives you the option of adjusting the fit of the wrap shirt as per your comfort.

Tip 3 Mix textures with denim Pairing wrap shirts with denim is an easy way to mix textures and create an interesting outfit. Go for high-waisted jeans or denim skirts that go well with the style of your wrap shirt. The contrast between denim and soft fabrics of the wrap shirt makes for an eye-catching look that is both chic and comfortable.

Tip 4 Layer under a blazer For those who like a more polished look, layering a wrap shirt under a blazer is an ideal option. This combination is perfect for office wear or formal events where you want to look professional yet stylish. Choose blazers in complementary colors that match or contrast nicely with your wrap shirt.