5 wrist exercises you can do anywhere

Wrist stretches are an easy and effective way to improve flexibility and relieve tension. They are especially useful for those who spend long hours typing or using their hands. Adding these stretches to your daily routine can improve your wrist health and prevent discomfort. Here are five beginner-friendly wrist stretches that can be done anywhere, with no special equipment required.

Flexor stretch Wrist flexor stretch The wrist flexor stretch targets the muscles on the underside of your forearm. To do this stretch, extend one arm in front of you with your palm facing up. Use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along the forearm. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before switching arms. This stretch helps in improving flexibility and reducing stiffness.

Extensor stretch Wrist extensor stretch This stretch focuses on the muscles on top of your forearm. Start by extending one arm in front of you with your palm facing downwards. Use your opposite hand to gently press down on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before repeating with the other arm.

Prayer stretch Prayer position stretch The prayer position stretch is great for both wrists and forearms. Start by placing both palms together in front of your chest, as if you're praying. Slowly lower your hands towards your waist while keeping them pressed together until you feel a stretch in your wrists and forearms. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before releasing.

Reverse prayer stretch Reverse prayer position stretch This stretch is similar to the prayer position but targets different muscles in the wrists and forearms. Begin by placing both palms together behind your back at lower back level with fingers pointing upwards. Gradually raise elbows outward until you feel a gentle pull across wrists and forearms. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before switching positions.