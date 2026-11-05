Yoga v/s tai chi: Which one helps you sleep better?
What's the story
Yoga and tai chi are two ancient practices that have gained popularity for their potential to improve sleep quality. While both involve gentle movements and mindfulness, they offer different approaches to relaxation and stress reduction. Understanding the unique benefits of each can help individuals choose the practice that best suits their needs. Here, we explore how yoga and tai chi can contribute to better sleep, highlighting key insights into each practice's effectiveness.
#1
The calming effects of yoga
Yoga is famous for its calming effects, which can help you sleep better.
The practice involves deep breathing, stretching, and meditation, which can help reduce stress levels.
Studies indicate that regular yoga practice can reduce cortisol levels by up to 25%.
This reduction in stress hormones may help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
#2
Tai Chi's gentle movements for relaxation
Tai chi is a martial art that focuses on slow, deliberate movements and deep breathing.
This practice promotes relaxation by activating the body's parasympathetic nervous system, which induces a state of calmness.
Research indicates that engaging in tai chi regularly can improve sleep quality by as much as 30%.
The gentle movements also improve flexibility and balance, which can further contribute to overall well-being.
#3
Mindfulness in yoga practice
Mindfulness is an integral part of yoga, helping practitioners focus on the present moment.
This focus on mindfulness can help reduce anxiety and improve mental clarity, both of which are important for a good night's sleep.
A study found that people who practiced mindfulness-based yoga reported a 40% improvement in their ability to fall asleep compared to those who did not practice mindfulness.
#4
Tai Chi's impact on sleep patterns
Tai chi has also been shown to positively affect sleep patterns by enhancing the quality of rest.
The rhythmic movements promote blood circulation and relaxation of muscles, making it easier for the body to transition into deeper stages of sleep.
A study found that participants who practiced tai chi experienced longer periods of deep sleep compared to those who engaged in other forms of exercise.
#5
Choosing between yoga and tai chi
Choosing between yoga and tai chi for better sleep depends on personal preferences and needs.
If you prefer structured poses with an emphasis on breathing techniques, yoga might be more suited for you.
On the other hand, if you prefer gentle movements with an emphasis on mindfulness, without any physical strain, then tai chi could be a better option.