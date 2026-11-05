Yoga or cycling: Which is better for your joints?
What's the story
Yoga and cycling are two of the most popular forms of exercise that promise to improve joint health. While yoga focuses on flexibility and balance, cycling offers cardiovascular benefits and low-impact movement. Both exercises can be beneficial for your joints, but they do so in different ways. Knowing how each activity affects joint health can help you make an informed choice based on your needs and preferences.
Flexibility
Flexibility benefits of yoga
Yoga is known for its stretching poses that improve flexibility.
This increased flexibility can relieve stiffness in joints, making it easier to move without pain.
Regular practice of yoga can also improve the range of motion in joints, which is especially beneficial as you age.
The gentle stretches in yoga help lubricate the joints by increasing blood flow and reducing inflammation.
Muscle strength
Strengthening muscles with cycling
Cycling strengthens the muscles around your joints, which provides better support and stability.
Stronger muscles help absorb shock during movement, reducing the wear and tear on joints over time.
Cycling also targets major muscle groups in the lower body, including thighs and calves, contributing to overall muscle tone and endurance.
Cardiovascular health
Cardiovascular health impact
Cycling is an excellent aerobic exercise that boosts cardiovascular health by improving heart function and circulation.
Better cardiovascular health means more oxygen-rich blood reaches your joints, promoting their health.
Improved circulation also helps reduce swelling and stiffness in the joints, making cycling a great option for those looking to improve their joint health.
Mind-body connection
Mind-body connection in yoga practice
One of the most unique aspects of yoga is its emphasis on the mind-body connection through breathing exercises and meditation techniques.
This aspect not only reduces stress levels but also promotes relaxation throughout the body, including the joints.
By reducing stress-related tension around the joints, yoga can help relieve chronic pain conditions like arthritis or lower back pain.