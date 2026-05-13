Yogurt vs kefir: What's the real difference?

Yogurt and kefir are two popular fermented dairy products, both known for their health benefits. They are packed with probiotics, the good bacteria that promote gut health. While both products are similar in some ways, they also have their own unique nutritional profiles. Knowing the differences can help you make an informed choice based on your dietary needs and preferences.

#1 Probiotic content differences Kefir usually has more probiotic strains than yogurt. While yogurt usually has two or three types of bacteria, kefir can have up to 30 different strains. This diversity may provide a wider range of benefits for gut health. The higher probiotic content in kefir may also help with digestion and improve the immune system more effectively than yogurt.

#2 Nutrient profile comparison Both yogurt and kefir are good sources of calcium and protein. However, kefir tends to have a bit more calcium than yogurt due to the fermentation process. Yogurt is usually thicker than kefir because of the way it's made. If you are looking for a creamy texture, you may prefer yogurt, but if you are looking for more calcium, you may want to go for kefir.

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#3 Lactose content variations The fermentation process breaks down lactose in both yogurt and kefir, making them easier to digest for lactose-intolerant people. However, kefir usually has less lactose than yogurt because of its longer fermentation time. This makes kefir a better choice for those who have a hard time digesting lactose but still want to enjoy dairy products.

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