Different ways bhel puri is made across India

Bhel puri, a favorite Indian snack, is a delightful mix of puffed rice, vegetables, and tangy chutneys. While the classic version is loved, many regions have their own unique bhel puri twists. These variations add local flavors and ingredients, making the snack even more appealing. Exploring these regional adaptations gives you a taste of India's diverse culinary landscape.

#1 Mumbai's iconic bhel puri Mumbai's bhel puri is famous for its spicy and tangy taste. It usually has puffed rice, sev, potatoes, onions, and a medley of chutneys. The city's beachside stalls serve it with a generous topping of crunchy sev and fresh coriander leaves. This version is known for its perfect balance of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors that tantalize the taste buds.

#2 Kolkata's sweet twist In Kolkata, bhel puri gets a sweet twist with the addition of tamarind pulp and jaggery. This variation is sweeter than its counterparts from other cities. It usually has puffed rice mixed with peanuts, chopped vegetables like cucumber and tomatoes, and a drizzle of sweet chutney. The sweetness makes it a favorite among those who prefer milder flavors.

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#3 Pune's tangy delight Pune's take on bhel puri emphasizes tanginess with generous amounts of green chutney and lemon juice. This version has a mix of puffed rice with boiled potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and crunchy sev. Vendors often add pomegranate seeds or chopped apples for extra texture and flavor contrast. The result is an invigorating snack that perfectly balances tangy notes with crunchy textures.

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