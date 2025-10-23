You must explore these river islands in Northeast India

Northeast India is home to some of the most beautiful river islands, which are still unexplored by most travelers. These hidden gems offer a unique experience of nature and culture, away from the crowded tourist spots. From lush greenery to vibrant local communities, these islands have it all. Exploring them can give you an insight into the region's rich biodiversity and traditions.

#1 Majuli: The largest river island Majuli, located on the Brahmaputra River, is the world's largest river island. Famous for its cultural heritage and natural beauty, the island is home to several monasteries called satras. Tourists can explore traditional Assamese crafts and witness vibrant festivals. The island's diverse ecosystem also makes it a birdwatcher's paradise, with several migratory birds visiting during the winter months.

#2 Sivasagar: Historical significance Sivasagar is not just another beautiful place but also a historically important one. The island is located on the banks of the Sivasagar Lake and is dotted with ancient monuments from the Ahom dynasty. Tourists can explore places like Rang Ghar and Talatal Ghar, which provide a glimpse of the region's royal past. The island's rich history and scenic views make it a must-visit.

#3 Umananda: A small yet significant island Umananda is a tiny island in the Brahmaputra River, but has a lot to offer. One can reach Umananda via ferry rides from Guwahati city center, which is a short distance away. The architecture and the surrounding natural beauty make it a peaceful retreat for visitors.