When in Mexico, try these churros spots

Churros are a quintessential part of Mexican street food and are loved for their crispy exterior and soft interior. These delicious treats are often served with chocolate or caramel dipping sauces, making them even more delectable. From bustling markets to quiet streets, churros are everywhere in Mexico , giving locals and tourists a taste of authentic cuisine. Here are some of the best places to relish churros in Mexico.

#1 Traditional flavors at Mercado de San Juan Mercado de San Juan in Mexico City is famous for its diverse range of street food, including churros. Here, you can get traditional churros dusted with sugar and cinnamon. The market's lively atmosphere adds to the whole experience of enjoying these delightful treats. You can also try other local delicacies while you are at it.

#2 Churros with chocolate at Churrería El Moro Churrería El Moro is a legendary chain famous for its churros with rich chocolate sauce. With branches across Mexico City, it has become a go-to place for those craving this classic dessert. The combination of warm churros and thick chocolate makes for an unforgettable experience that draws both locals and tourists alike.

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#3 Unique flavors at Churrería Porfirio La Raza Churrería Porfirio La Raza in Mexico city is famous for its unique take on traditional churros. Apart from the classic sugar coating, they offer innovative flavors like dulce de leche and cajeta fillings. This place is perfect for those looking to try something different while enjoying a beloved Mexican treat.

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#4 Late-night cravings at La Churreria La Churreria in Monterrey is famous for its late-night service, perfect for those late-night cravings. Open until the wee hours, it serves freshly made churros with a range of dipping sauces, from chocolate to caramel. The place is a favorite among night owls looking for a sweet end to their evening.