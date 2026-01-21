These cucumber-based breakfast dishes are a must-try

Cucumber is one of the most versatile ingredients, and it is used in many street breakfast dishes across India. Not only does it add a refreshing crunch, but it also makes the dish nutritious and delicious. From salads to sandwiches, cucumber is a favorite among street food vendors. Here are some popular Indian street breakfasts that use cucumber, and how they are made.

Dish 1 Cucumber and chaat masala delight Cucumber and chaat masala is a popular street breakfast option in many Indian cities. The dish consists of fresh cucumber slices sprinkled with chaat masala, lemon juice, and sometimes even pomegranate seeds. The tangy flavor of the masala pairs perfectly with the coolness of the cucumber, making it an ideal morning snack for those looking for something light yet flavorful.

Dish 2 Refreshing cucumber sandwich A refreshing cucumber sandwich is a common sight at street food stalls in India. These sandwiches are made with thin slices of cucumber sandwiched between two slices of bread, smeared with butter or cream cheese. Some vendors add mint chutney or mayonnaise for an extra zing. This simple yet tasty breakfast option is perfect for those looking for a quick bite on the go.

Dish 3 Spicy cucumber salad Spicy cucumber salad is another favorite street breakfast option that is loved by many. It is made with diced cucumbers tossed with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander leaves. The salad is usually seasoned with salt, lemon juice, and sometimes even a dash of tamarind paste for added depth of flavor. This dish gives you a spicy kick along with the refreshing crunch of cucumbers.

