These breakfast dishes with flattened rice are a must-try

Poha, a flattened rice dish, is a staple breakfast in many parts of India. It's light, easy to prepare, and can be customized with a variety of ingredients. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the quiet lanes of Indore , poha comes in different avatars, each with its unique taste and texture. Here are five iconic poha breakfasts that showcase the diversity of this beloved dish across India.

Indore delight Indore's unique poha experience Indore is famous for its unique version of poha, which is a little thicker and spicier than its counterparts. It is generally garnished with sev (crispy chickpea flour noodles), pomegranate seeds, and a dash of lemon juice. The addition of jalebi as a side makes it a perfect combination of sweet and savory. This version is famous for its rich flavors and textures.

Mumbai flavor Mumbai's street style poha In Mumbai, poha is usually served as a quick street food breakfast. It's often cooked with onions, turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies. This version is usually topped with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lime for added freshness. The city's fast-paced lifestyle makes this simple yet delicious dish a favorite among locals looking for a quick meal on the go.

Nagpur twist Nagpur's spicy twist on poha Nagpur adds its own spicy twist to poha by adding extra green chilies and red chili powder. This fiery version is balanced by the sweetness of sugar or jaggery, which adds depth to the flavors. Served with fresh coriander leaves and sometimes even peanuts for crunchiness, this variant is for those who love their breakfast on the spicier side.

Pune mix Pune's sweet and savory blend Pune's take on poha combines sweet and savory elements beautifully. It has sugar or jaggery mixed with the usual spices like turmeric and mustard seeds. The dish is topped with sev or crushed papadams for texture contrast, making each bite an explosion of flavors. This blend makes it a favorite among those who enjoy both sweet and savory notes in their meals.