These breakfast dishes with flattened rice are a must-try
What's the story
Poha, a flattened rice dish, is a staple breakfast in many parts of India. It's light, easy to prepare, and can be customized with a variety of ingredients. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the quiet lanes of Indore, poha comes in different avatars, each with its unique taste and texture. Here are five iconic poha breakfasts that showcase the diversity of this beloved dish across India.
Indore delight
Indore's unique poha experience
Indore is famous for its unique version of poha, which is a little thicker and spicier than its counterparts. It is generally garnished with sev (crispy chickpea flour noodles), pomegranate seeds, and a dash of lemon juice. The addition of jalebi as a side makes it a perfect combination of sweet and savory. This version is famous for its rich flavors and textures.
Mumbai flavor
Mumbai's street style poha
In Mumbai, poha is usually served as a quick street food breakfast. It's often cooked with onions, turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies. This version is usually topped with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lime for added freshness. The city's fast-paced lifestyle makes this simple yet delicious dish a favorite among locals looking for a quick meal on the go.
Nagpur twist
Nagpur's spicy twist on poha
Nagpur adds its own spicy twist to poha by adding extra green chilies and red chili powder. This fiery version is balanced by the sweetness of sugar or jaggery, which adds depth to the flavors. Served with fresh coriander leaves and sometimes even peanuts for crunchiness, this variant is for those who love their breakfast on the spicier side.
Pune mix
Pune's sweet and savory blend
Pune's take on poha combines sweet and savory elements beautifully. It has sugar or jaggery mixed with the usual spices like turmeric and mustard seeds. The dish is topped with sev or crushed papadams for texture contrast, making each bite an explosion of flavors. This blend makes it a favorite among those who enjoy both sweet and savory notes in their meals.
Bhopal Royal
Bhopal's royal touch in poha
Bhopal adds a royal touch to its poha by adding dry fruits like cashews or raisins while cooking or as toppings. This addition elevates the dish's taste and gives it a luxurious feel. It is often served during special occasions or festivals, making it a popular choice for celebratory breakfasts across the region.