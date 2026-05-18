For photography enthusiasts: 5 tram routes with scenic views

Trams are a great way to explore a city, giving you a unique perspective of its streets and sights. For those who love photography, these tram rides can be a great way to capture the essence of a place. Here are five scenic tram rides that offer the best views for photographers. Each ride offers something different, be it historical landmarks or natural beauty.

#1 San Francisco's iconic cable cars San Francisco's cable cars are an iconic part of the city's history and culture. The ride gives you stunning views of the city's hilly landscape, with sweeping vistas of the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island. Photographers will love the dynamic angles and perspectives that come from riding up and down steep inclines. The Powell-Hyde line is especially popular for its scenic views.

#2 Melbourne's City Circle tram Melbourne's City Circle Tram is a free service that takes you around the central business district. This tram gives you an opportunity to click pictures of some of Melbourne's most famous landmarks, such as Federation Square and the Royal Botanic Gardens. The vintage-style tram adds an element of charm to your photos, while giving you an easy way to explore the city center.

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#3 Hong Kong's Peak Tram The Peak Tram in Hong Kong is famous for its steep ascent to Victoria Peak. The ride offers stunning panoramic views of Hong Kong's skyline and Victoria Harbour. Photographers can capture breathtaking shots as they rise above the cityscape, with opportunities for both daytime and nighttime photography. The contrast between modern architecture and natural surroundings makes this tram ride special.

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#4 Lisbon's Tram 28 route Lisbon's Tram 28 takes you through some of the city's most picturesque neighborhoods, including Alfama and Graca. This vintage yellow tram gives you a glimpse of narrow streets lined with colorful buildings, as well as iconic landmarks like Lisbon Cathedral and *Miradouro da Senhora do Monte* viewpoint. It's a must-do experience for anyone wanting to capture Lisbon's unique charm through their lens.