Dislike split pigeon peas? These dishes may make you rethink

Toor dal, or split pigeon peas, is a staple in most Indian kitchens. It is a versatile lentil that can be used to prepare a variety of dishes. From comforting soups to hearty stews, toor dal can be used to prepare a range of dishes. Here are five must-try toor dal recipes that highlight the lentil's versatility and unique flavors.

Dish 1 Classic toor dal with turmeric Classic toor dal with turmeric is a simple yet flavorful dish. The lentils are boiled until soft and then tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric. This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads and is an everyday favorite in many households. The addition of turmeric not only enhances the flavor but also adds a vibrant color to the dish.

Dish 2 Spicy toor dal curry Spicy toor dal curry is for those who love bold flavors. In this recipe, the cooked lentils are simmered with tomatoes, onions, and a mix of spices like cumin and coriander. The result is a rich curry that packs a punch. It can be served with steamed rice or naan for a complete meal.

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Dish 3 Sweet and tangy toor dal soup Sweet and tangy toor dal soup combines the earthy flavor of lentils with the tanginess of tamarind paste. The soup is lightly spiced with ginger and green chilies for warmth. This comforting bowl can be enjoyed on its own or as an appetizer before the main course.

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Dish 4 Coconut-infused toor dal stew Coconut-infused toor dal stew brings together the creaminess of coconut milk with the nutty flavor of lentils. Vegetables like carrots and potatoes are added for texture and nutrition. The stew is mildly spiced so that the natural flavors shine through, making it an ideal choice for those who prefer subtle yet delicious dishes.