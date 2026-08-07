You must visit these artisan markets in Africa

The Maasai Market in Nairobi is a cultural hotspot for tourists and locals alike.

Famous for its colorful displays of Maasai crafts, the market has everything from bead necklaces to hand-carved wooden figurines.

The market is open-air and gives a peek into the rich traditions of the Maasai community.

Haggling is expected here, making it an interactive experience for shoppers looking for authentic souvenirs.