When in Costa Rica, visit these charming villages

Costa Rica's highlands are home to some of the most charming villages, which give an authentic taste of Central American culture. These villages are not only picturesque but also rich in history and traditions. From colorful markets to traditional crafts, each village has something unique to offer. Exploring these highland gems gives you a chance to experience the local way of life and immerse yourself in the cultural richness of the region.

#1 Discovering Sarchi's artisan legacy Sarchi is famous for its vibrant arts and crafts scene. The village is home to skilled artisans who create intricate wooden souvenirs and traditional oxcart replicas. Visitors can wander through workshops and see artisans at work, making colorful pieces that reflect Costa Rican culture. The Sarchi Central Park is also home to one of the largest oxcart wheels in the world, a symbol of national pride.

#2 Experience traditional coffee production in Naranjo Naranjo is also known as the "Coffee Capital" of Costa Rica, thanks to its ideal coffee-growing conditions. Visitors can take guided tours of coffee plantations to learn about the entire process from bean to cup. The tours usually include tastings of freshly brewed coffee made from locally grown beans. This experience gives you an insight into one of Costa Rica's most important industries.

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#3 Exploring cultural heritage in Atenas Atenas is famous for its mild climate and rich cultural heritage. The village hosts several festivals throughout the year, celebrating traditional music, dance, and cuisine. Visitors can explore local markets where vendors sell handmade crafts and fresh produce. The nearby hills also offer hiking trails with stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

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