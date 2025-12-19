You must visit these royal gardens in Vienna

Vienna , the capital of Austria , is famous for its rich history and stunning architecture. But, apart from the palaces and museums, the city also has some beautiful royal gardens. These gardens are not just a treat for the eyes but also a peaceful escape from the city's hustle and bustle. Here's a look at some of these hidden gems.

#1 Schonbrunn Palace Gardens The gardens of Schonbrunn Palace are a must-visit for anyone interested in Vienna's royal history. Spanning over 1,200 acres, the gardens feature beautifully manicured lawns, colorful flower beds, and even a hedge maze for the adventurous. The Gloriette structure at the top of the hill provides a panoramic view of the city. This garden is a perfect example of Baroque landscape design.

#2 Belvedere Palace Gardens The Belvedere Palace Gardens are a stunning example of Baroque landscaping. Designed in the 18th century, they feature symmetrical paths, fountains, and statues that reflect the grandeur of their time. The Upper Belvedere offers stunning views over the Lower Belvedere and Vienna's skyline. The gardens are a peaceful retreat in the middle of a busy city.

#3 Augarten Park One of Vienna's oldest Baroque parks, Augarten is a peaceful escape from urban life. Famous for its two porcelain factories, the park has beautiful pathways lined with trees and flowerbeds. Visitors can enjoy open-air concerts in summer or just stroll through its expansive lawns. The park's simple yet elegant design makes it a perfect spot for relaxation.

#4 Volksgarten Rose Garden Located in the heart of Vienna, Volksgarten Rose Garden is a paradise for rose lovers with over 18,000 rose bushes of different varieties. This neoclassical garden has white marble statues of poets and writers from different eras, making it a cultural as well as a botanical landmark. Its central location makes it an ideal place to unwind after exploring nearby attractions like Hofburg Palace.