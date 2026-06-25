Follow this guide

You must see these seaside villages in Wales

By Simran Jeet 05:40 pm Jun 25, 202605:40 pm

What's the story

Wales has some of the most picturesque seaside villages, which are perfect for a peaceful getaway. These hidden gems are away from the hustle and bustle of the touristy spots, and give you a chance to enjoy nature and culture. From colorful houses to stunning coastal views, these villages have it all. Here are some of the most charming Welsh seaside villages that you can visit for a tranquil escape.