You must see these seaside villages in Wales
What's the story
Wales has some of the most picturesque seaside villages, which are perfect for a peaceful getaway. These hidden gems are away from the hustle and bustle of the touristy spots, and give you a chance to enjoy nature and culture. From colorful houses to stunning coastal views, these villages have it all. Here are some of the most charming Welsh seaside villages that you can visit for a tranquil escape.
Aberdaron
Aberdaron: A coastal retreat
Aberdaron is a peaceful village on the Llyn Peninsula's western tip. Famous for its sandy beaches and scenic walks, this village is perfect for those who love nature. You can explore the nearby Bardsey Island, which has historical significance and beautiful landscapes. The village itself has quaint shops and cafes, where you can relax with local delicacies.
Tenby
Tenby: A blend of history and beauty
Tenby is famous for its pastel-colored buildings and medieval town walls. The village has three stunning beaches, perfect for sunbathing or a stroll. You can explore the cobbled streets filled with independent shops, or visit nearby attractions like Caldey Island. Tenby's rich history is evident in its architecture, making it a perfect blend of culture and natural beauty.
Portmeirion
Portmeirion: An architectural marvel by the sea
Portmeirion is an architectural wonder on the shores of Snowdonia National Park. Designed in Italianate style, this village is unlike any other in Wales. Its colorful buildings are set against lush gardens, and stunning sea views. You can explore the unique shops or take guided tours to learn about its history.
Criccieth
Criccieth: A castle by the coast
Criccieth is famous for its dramatic castle overlooking two beautiful beaches. The village provides a range of outdoor activities, such as hiking along coastal paths or water sports on the beach. Criccieth's central location makes it easy to explore other parts of North Wales, while still enjoying its own unique charm.
Aberaeron
Aberaeron: Georgian elegance meets coastal charm
Aberaeron is famous for its Georgian architecture and colorful harborside houses. This village is a perfect blend of elegance and coastal charm. You can take a leisurely stroll along the promenade, enjoying the views of the harbor, or visit local galleries showcasing Welsh art. Aberaeron's peaceful atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for those looking to unwind by the sea.