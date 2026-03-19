Love bold flavors? Add za'atar to your meals

Za'atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend, is taking the culinary world by storm. With its unique combination of herbs, sesame seeds, and sumac, za'atar brings a tangy and earthy flavor to dishes. Not only is it versatile, but it also adds depth to both savory and sweet recipes. Here are five creative ways to use za'atar in your cooking routine.

Tip 1 Za'atar-infused olive oil Infusing olive oil with za'atar is an easy way to add flavor to salads and dips. Simply mix three tablespoons of za'atar with half a cup of olive oil and let it sit for a few hours or overnight. The infused oil can be drizzled over hummus or used as a dressing for fresh greens, giving them an aromatic twist.

Tip 2 Za'atar roasted vegetables Roasting vegetables with za'atar is a delicious way to enhance their natural sweetness. Toss your favorite vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, or bell peppers in olive oil and sprinkle generously with za'atar before roasting them in the oven until tender. The result is a flavorful side dish that pairs well with grains or can be enjoyed on its own.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Za'atar flatbread delight Creating flatbread with za'atar adds a Middle Eastern touch to traditional bread recipes. Simply mix flour, water, yeast, salt, and olive oil into a dough; roll it out into flatbreads; brush lightly with olive oil; then sprinkle generously with za'atar before baking until golden brown. These flatbreads make an excellent accompaniment to soups or can be served as an appetizer.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Za'atar spiced popcorn snack Transforming popcorn into an exotic snack is easy by seasoning it with za'atar instead of traditional butter or salt toppings. Popcorn kernels are cooked as usual, then tossed in melted butter mixed with lemon juice and sprinkled liberally with this flavorful spice blend for an unexpected savory treat perfect for movie nights.