The fascinating story behind zardozi embroidery

Zardozi's history goes back to ancient Persia, where it was used to embellish the clothing of royalty and nobility.

The word zardozi comes from Persian words zar (gold) and dozi (stitching).

The craft was brought to India by the Mughals in the 16th century, who further popularized it by using it on their garments and accessories.

Its historical significance is evident in various museums showcasing pieces adorned with this intricate embroidery.