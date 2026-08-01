Ziplining lovers, add this scenic coastal stretch to your list
What's the story
The Garden Route in South Africa is famous for its beautiful landscapes and diverse ecosystems. Among its many attractions, ziplining offers an exciting way to explore the region's natural beauty. As you glide through the treetops and over canyons, you get a bird's-eye view of this stunning area. Here are some tips and insights for those planning to experience this thrilling adventure.
Timing
Best time to go ziplining
The best time to go ziplining along the Garden Route is during the dry season, which lasts from May to September.
During these months, the weather is more predictable, with less rainfall, making it safer and more enjoyable.
However, if you do not mind a little rain, you can also go during the wet season, which lasts from October to April. Just be prepared for possible delays due to weather conditions.
Safety first
Safety measures to consider
Safety is paramount when going ziplining.
Always wear the safety gear provided by your guides, and listen carefully to their instructions.
Check that all equipment is in good condition before starting your adventure.
Most operators have strict safety protocols in place, including regular equipment checks, and trained staff members who ensure that all participants understand how to use the gear properly.
Attire tips
What to wear for comfort
Dressing appropriately can make your ziplining experience much more comfortable.
Wear breathable clothes that allow freedom of movement, and closed-toe shoes with good grip.
Avoid loose clothing that could get caught in equipment or branches while zipping through trees at high speeds.
If you're going during cooler months or early mornings when temperatures are lower, layering can help keep you warm without restricting movement.
Explore more
Additional activities nearby
The Garden Route has more than just ziplining for adventure lovers.
You can explore hiking trails through lush forests, or visit nearby wildlife reserves for an up-close encounter with native species like elephants or ostriches.
For those looking for relaxation after their adrenaline-pumping day out on the lines, there are plenty of cozy accommodations available along this scenic stretch of coastline, where you can unwind amidst nature's beauty.