Zorbing in New Zealand: A must-try adventure

Zorbing is a thrilling experience of rolling downhill inside a giant, transparent ball. This New Zealand originated adventure sport offers a unique experience as you roll through the country's lush green terrains. With a perfect blend of speed and fun, zorbing is a must-try for all thrill-seekers visiting New Zealand. It is suitable for people of all ages and a memorable way to explore New Zealand's hills.

Origin story The birthplace of zorbing New Zealand is where zorbing was born, its roots dating back to Rotorua in the 1990s. The brainchild of two adventurous Kiwis, zorbing was conceived as a way of providing something other than traditional outdoor activities. Today, Rotorua continues to be one of the most sought-after places for zorbing lovers across the globe. Visitors can select from different tracks that provide varying levels of fun and challenge.

Experience variety Types of zorbing experiences There are different types of zorbing experiences you can try in New Zealand, depending on your interests and how much thrill you can take. Dry zorbing keeps you dry during your ride down the hill while wet zorbing puts water inside the ball for an extra splashy adventure. Some places even have zigzag tracks or obstacle courses that add to the excitement factor with twists and turns along the way.

Safety first Safety measures in place Safety is paramount while zorbing in New Zealand. The operators ensure that all the equipment meets stringent safety standards and give detailed instructions before every ride. Participants are strapped securely inside specially designed balls made of sturdy materials that absorb shock during descent. Also, trained staff members are always present to help with any concerns or queries about safety procedures.