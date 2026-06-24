IMD declared the arrival of Southwest Monsoon

Waterlogging in Mumbai after over 300mm rainfall in 24 hours

By Chanshimla Varah 09:51 am Jun 24, 202609:51 am

What's the story

Mumbai woke up to a wet Wednesday morning after heavy overnight rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had declared the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date. The monsoon's arrival brought relief from the sweltering heat and resulted in over 300mm of rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Rainfall above 204.4 mm in 24 hours is classified as "extremely heavy."