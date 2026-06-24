Waterlogging in Mumbai after over 300mm rainfall in 24 hours
What's the story
Mumbai woke up to a wet Wednesday morning after heavy overnight rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had declared the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date. The monsoon's arrival brought relief from the sweltering heat and resulted in over 300mm of rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Rainfall above 204.4 mm in 24 hours is classified as "extremely heavy."
Weather warning
IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Palghar
The IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai and Palghar at 4:00am on Wednesday, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall, and winds of 40-60km/h. The alert was valid for three hours. The weather bureau later downgraded the nowcast to an orange alert at 7:00am but issued a yellow alert for Mumbai until Thursday morning.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Dadar Hindu Colony
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Waterlogging witnessed in parts of the Mumbai city as a result of continuous heavy rainfall since last night. Orange Warning issued for moderate to intense spells of rain in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Sindhudurg districts: BMC— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026
(Visuals from Dadar… pic.twitter.com/Dk8AyZ6vkK
City impact
Waterlogging reported in Matunga, Dadar
The heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, including Matunga and Dadar. Visuals showed vehicles wading through waterlogged roads. The crucial Dadar station was also waterlogged due to the downpour. Despite these challenges, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said all major subways remained open on Tuesday and traffic movement was normal.
Transport update
Traffic snarls on several major roads
Suburban rail and BEST bus services were also unaffected by the heavy rainfall. However, traffic snarls were reported on several major roads due to the rain. The Andheri subway was shut on Wednesday due to flooding caused by overnight rainfall. The BMC has deployed dewatering pumps across the city to clear flooded areas and facilitate traffic movement.