Mumbai: 11-year-old killed, 4 hospitalized after tree falls on school-bus
What's the story
An 11-year-old student was killed and four others injured after a tree fell on their school bus in Chembur, Mumbai, on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 2:50pm when a large tree fell on the Universal School bus near Heritage Pride on Road No. 11. The bus was carrying 12 students at the time of the accident.
Rescue operation
Bus conductor, locals start rescue before fire brigade arrives
The bus conductor and local residents were the first to start rescuing the students from the bus. Fire brigade personnel and police later joined in the rescue operation, which ensured that all 12 students were evacuated. Five of them were rushed to Zen Hospital in Chembur for treatment, with four of them reported to be in stable condition.
Fatality confirmed
Student identified as Vihan Shrivastav
The fifth critically injured student, who succumbed to his injuries, was identified as Vihan Shrivastav. He was declared dead at 4:23pm by the on-duty medical officer at Zen Hospital. Following the tragedy, locals said that they had regularly written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urging that the trees be trimmed or cut, noting that a similar occurrence had occurred in the area before. Despite several warnings, no action was taken.