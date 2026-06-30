Mumbai: 11-year-old killed, 4 hospitalized after tree falls on school-bus 

Fatality confirmed

Student identified as Vihan Shrivastav

The fifth critically injured student, who succumbed to his injuries, was identified as Vihan Shrivastav. He was declared dead at 4:23pm by the on-duty medical officer at Zen Hospital. Following the tragedy, locals said that they had regularly written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urging that the trees be trimmed or cut, noting that a similar occurrence had occurred in the area before. Despite several warnings, no action was taken.