Video: Mumbai monorail stops mid-ride due to technical snag  

The incident was reported at 7:16am

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 15, 2025
02:57 pm
What's the story

A Mumbai monorail train came to a standstill between Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN station in Wadala on Monday morning. The incident was reported at 7:16am due to a "technical fault," a civic official said. Seventeen passengers were safely rescued within 45 minutes and transferred to another monorail train, officials confirmed.

Official response

Ward councillor urges government to resolve issue

Speaking to ANI, ward Councillor Rajesh Bhojane requested the Maharashtra government to intervene in resolving this recurring issue. "The train heading to Wadala halted...passengers were transferred to the train coming from Chembur," he said. He added, "Monorail officials are saying that it was a supply issue. I urge the government to resolve this recurring issue."

Past incidents

Another incident on August 19

Before this incident, another monorail train near Mysore Colony station broke down due to a power supply failure on August 19. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire department personnel, and police conducted a rescue operation, evacuating 582 passengers. Twenty-three were treated for suffocation on-site by ambulance staff, while two were taken to Sion Hospital and later discharged after OPD treatment.

Investigation findings

Overcrowding was the main cause of disruption in August incident

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) revealed that overcrowding was the main cause of disruption in the August incident. Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar had said, "Some people had problems of suffocation and breathing issues, but all are safe. Everyone has been rescued safely." Firefighters used snorkel vehicles for rescue operations and BEST buses to transport passengers to nearby railway stations.