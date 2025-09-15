Video: Mumbai monorail stops mid-ride due to technical snag  

A Mumbai monorail train came to a standstill between Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN station in Wadala on Monday morning. The incident was reported at 7:16am due to a "technical fault," a civic official said. Seventeen passengers were safely rescued within 45 minutes and transferred to another monorail train, officials confirmed.

Official response Ward councillor urges government to resolve issue Speaking to ANI, ward Councillor Rajesh Bhojane requested the Maharashtra government to intervene in resolving this recurring issue. "The train heading to Wadala halted...passengers were transferred to the train coming from Chembur," he said. He added, "Monorail officials are saying that it was a supply issue. I urge the government to resolve this recurring issue."

Twitter Post Watch the video here #WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A monorail came to a halt in the Wadala area of Mumbai due to technical glitches.



MMRDA PRO says, "17 passengers have been evacuated after a technical glitch happened in the monorail at Wadala. Passengers were evacuated at 7:45 am."

Past incidents Another incident on August 19 Before this incident, another monorail train near Mysore Colony station broke down due to a power supply failure on August 19. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire department personnel, and police conducted a rescue operation, evacuating 582 passengers. Twenty-three were treated for suffocation on-site by ambulance staff, while two were taken to Sion Hospital and later discharged after OPD treatment.