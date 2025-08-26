BMC to set up 75 immersion ponds ahead of Ganeshotsav

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to construct 75 new artificial ponds ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The move is aimed at making the idol immersion process more eco-friendly and less congested. This year, Mumbai will have at least 275 artificial ponds for idol immersion, a significant increase from last year's 206.

Immersion hotspots Four artificial ponds at Girgaon Chowpatty Among the new additions, four artificial ponds will be set up at Girgaon Chowpatty. This site is one of Mumbai's most popular and traditional immersion spots. A senior BMC official said that "Girgaon Chowpatty has long been the primary location for South Mumbai residents." The official added that while they want to keep this tradition alive, they also have to adhere to court orders on height restrictions.

Dispute prevention BMC aims for smooth immersions The BMC's decision to construct four artificial ponds at Chowpatty is aimed at ensuring smooth and peaceful immersions while avoiding disputes. The civic body hopes this move will ease congestion, ensure compliance with court orders, and maintain the sanctity of traditions. Girgaon Chowpatty has been a hub for large-scale immersions due to its popularity among devotees.