NCB Mumbai chief booked for abetting drug accused's father's suicide

Ghawate, a 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, has been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The charges include abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, and extortion, among others, News18 reported. Gurunath Chichkar had shot himself with a pistol at his office on April 25, 2025. A suicide note was recovered from the scene where he allegedly wrote that he was "fed up" with harassment by NCB and police officials.

Ongoing probe

Naveen Chichkar arrested after Malaysia deportation

Initially, the Navi Mumbai police had registered a case of accidental death and launched an inquiry. During the investigation, they reportedly came across material indicating Ghawate's involvement. This has led to the current case against him. The NCB had arrested Naveen Chichkar last year after his deportation from Malaysia. He is accused of leading a transnational drug syndicate, and his brother Dheeraj was also arrested in connection with the same investigation.