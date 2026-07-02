Severe waterlogging in Mumbai after heavy rainfall; red alert issued
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and adjoining areas of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. The warning comes after the city witnessed heavy overnight rainfall. The eastern suburbs were the worst affected, with Andheri, Kings Circle, and Gandhi Market among the areas facing severe waterlogging.
Rainfall details
Santacruz receives highest rainfall in 24 hours
Mumbai recorded a total of 134mm rainfall, with the eastern suburbs receiving 164mm and the western suburbs getting 149mm. The Santa Cruz area witnessed the highest downpour at 165.9mm between July 1 and July 2. Other areas that received heavy rainfall include Juhu (164.5mm), Vikhroli (163mm), Ram Mandir (157mm), Bandra (141.5mm), and Vidyavihar (132mm).
Twitter Post
Massive traffic snarl seen at Eastern Express Highway
#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive traffic snarl seen at Eastern Express Highway between Kurla- Sion due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/yYEYio0ib9— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2026
Suburban impact
BMC records highest rainfall in eastern suburbs
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shared rainfall data, revealing that the Mithagar Municipal School in Mulund recorded a staggering 218.6mm of rain during this period between July 1-2. Other areas in the eastern suburbs that witnessed heavy rainfall include S Ward Office (212mm), Paspoli Powai Municipal School (208.4mm), Gawanpada Fire Station (205.8mm), and Mankhurd Fire Station (200mm). In the western suburbs, SWM Santacruz Workshop recorded the highest rainfall at 216mm. Nariyal Wadi School in Santacruz recorded 214.4mm of rain.
Disruptions
Waterlogging, slow train services reported
The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in low-lying areas of Mumbai, disrupting road traffic and slowing down suburban train services. Commuters reported slow traffic across the city, with suburban rail lines experiencing delays of 10 to 15 minutes. Services on the Harbour Line were affected after an overhead wire snapped between 4:52-5:45am, impacting local train traffic. The BMC also received 45 complaints of fallen trees, seven incidents of short circuits, and three complaints of partial house or wall collapses.