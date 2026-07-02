Severe waterlogging in Mumbai after heavy rainfall; red alert issued 

Disruptions

Waterlogging, slow train services reported

The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in low-lying areas of Mumbai, disrupting road traffic and slowing down suburban train services. Commuters reported slow traffic across the city, with suburban rail lines experiencing delays of 10 to 15 minutes. Services on the Harbour Line were affected after an overhead wire snapped between 4:52-5:45am, impacting local train traffic. The BMC also received 45 complaints of fallen trees, seven incidents of short circuits, and three complaints of partial house or wall collapses.