'2026 Bengal elections will be remembered forever': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that this 2026 West Bengal Assembly election will be remembered forever after trends for West Bengal showed the BJP leading in over 200 of 293 seats. "The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed," he wrote on X.

Tweet 'Party will do everything possible to fulfill the dreams' In the same tweet, he thanked the people of Bengal for giving a "spectacular mandate to BJP." "I assure them that our party will do everything possible to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society," Modi added.

Assam PM on Assam poll win On Assam elections, which the BJP also swept, the prime minister said the BJP-NDA's win illustrates the unwavering support for "our Alliance's emphasis on development and bringing a positive difference in people's lives." "I thank my sisters and brothers of Assam for the resounding mandate. I also assure them that we will keep working for the state's transformation."

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Himanta Assam CM on Bengal win Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called the election victory in Bengal a "victory of Bharat." "The reason for the India-Bangladesh border remaining insecure is that CM Mamata Banerjee never allotted land for border fencing. This victory is not just the BJP's but also the country's....Bengal has voted for the security of the nation. This will help take forward the border fencing work now."

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