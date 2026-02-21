Rajasthan SIR: Over 44L names removed from final voter list

The final voter list of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Rajasthan has seen a major change with the removal of over 44 lakh names. The exercise, which was completed on Saturday, saw the deletion of 4,427,651 names from the current voter lists. The removed voters included those who were deceased, permanently moved to another state, were absent during verification or had duplicate entries.

Voter count Total voter population stands at over 51.5 million The SIR exercise started in November with a voter population of 54.6 million. The first draft roll published in December had already removed 4.184 million names. An additional 242,000 names were deleted during the claims and objection period over the past month, while at least 129,000 new voters were added to the final rolls. This brings Rajasthan's total voter population down to 51,519,929, including 26,957,881 men and 24,561,486 women, along with 562 transgender voters.

Process details Over 1.1 million voters couldn't be mapped to old list The SIR exercise covered 199 constituencies, barring Anta, where a bypoll was held on November 11, 2025. The digitization process was completed by December 6, 2025. Officials said over 1.1 million voters couldn't be mapped to the old list from 2002 during digitization. Naveen Mahajan, Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said these voters were verified during the claims and objections period with documents submitted by them.

Roll update Final electoral roll shared with political parties Mahajan also revealed that over 200,000 Form 6 applications were received to include new electors. Of these, 129,000 were added to the final list. A copy of this updated electoral roll has been shared with political parties and uploaded on the official website for public access. People can file applications against any decisions made by polling staff in this draft roll within 15 days from its publication date.

