Venugopal emerges front-runner for Kerala CM post

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has emerged as the front-runner for the Kerala Chief Minister's post, with 47 of the Congress's 63 elected MLAs backing him. The names were proposed during one-on-one meetings with AICC central observers on Thursday. Notable supporters include KPCC president Sunny Joseph, Sandeep G Varier, Sajeev Joseph, T O Mohan, and Usha Vijayan.

Other candidates Other contenders for the post Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan are the other contenders for the post. Chennithala was backed by eight MLAs-elect while Satheesan had six supporters. The observers will submit their report to party president Mallikarjun Kharge after returning to New Delhi. If needed, Kharge may call key party leaders for discussions before making a decision on who will be Kerala's next Chief Minister.

Coalition dynamics IUML pushes for smooth resolution Meanwhile, United Democratic Front (UDF) allies are pushing for a smooth resolution to the leadership tussle. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is backing Satheesan, has expressed its stance to central observers. However, some in the League and Congress were irked by IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty's statement that they would announce their decision after the Congress elects its CM.

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