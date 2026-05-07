5 BJP workers injured in explosion outside Ratna Debnath's house 

A bomb blast near St Xavier's Institution in Panihati, West Bengal , has left five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers injured. The incident took place on Wednesday night, shortly after the murder of Chandranath Rath, a close aide to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The attack happened near the residence of newly elected BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar Hospital rape victim.

Attack details BJP workers engaging with locals attacked The BJP workers were reportedly interacting with locals on Dutta Road in Ward number 2 when they were attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants. The attackers reportedly hurled crude bombs at the group and then fled the scene. All five injured workers have been admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for treatment.

Political tension BJP blames TMC, charge denied by Mamata Banerjee-led party The BJP has alleged that the attack was orchestrated by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), a charge that has been denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led party. A senior police official told PTI, "We have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify those involved." The officer also confirmed that raids are underway to apprehend those responsible for this attack.

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