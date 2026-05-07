5 BJP workers injured in explosion outside Ratna Debnath's house
What's the story
A bomb blast near St Xavier's Institution in Panihati, West Bengal, has left five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers injured. The incident took place on Wednesday night, shortly after the murder of Chandranath Rath, a close aide to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The attack happened near the residence of newly elected BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar Hospital rape victim.
Attack details
BJP workers engaging with locals attacked
The BJP workers were reportedly interacting with locals on Dutta Road in Ward number 2 when they were attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants. The attackers reportedly hurled crude bombs at the group and then fled the scene. All five injured workers have been admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for treatment.
Political tension
BJP blames TMC, charge denied by Mamata Banerjee-led party
The BJP has alleged that the attack was orchestrated by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), a charge that has been denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led party. A senior police official told PTI, "We have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify those involved." The officer also confirmed that raids are underway to apprehend those responsible for this attack.
Security measures
Investigation underway, CCTV footage being examined
In light of the attack, a heavy police presence has been deployed in Panihati. The officer added, "We are maintaining strict vigil and appealing to people not to spread rumors. Necessary steps are being taken to maintain peace." The attack came on the same day Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas district.