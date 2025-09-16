Meghalaya cabinet reshuffle: 8 ministers resign ahead of new induction

Among the resigning ministers, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon, Rakkam A Sangma and Abu Taher Mondal are from the National People's Party (NPP). From the United Democratic Party (UDP), Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla have resigned. The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) is represented by Shakliar Warjri, while AL Hek represents the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) .

Upcoming swearing-in

New ministers to be inducted today

The resignations mean new ministers are likely to be inducted into the cabinet, with swearing-in at Raj Bhavan at 5:00pm on Tuesday. NPP legislators Wailadmiki Shylla, Sosthenes Sohtun, Brening A Sangma, and Timothy D Shira are set to join the cabinet, The Tribune reported, citing party sources. UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh and former minister Lahkmen Rymbui are likely to be sworn in. Methodius Dkhar from HSPDP and Sanbor Shullai of the BJP will complete the list.