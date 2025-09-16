'Khada ho': Nitish Kumar orders standing ovation for PM Modi 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asked a gathering in Purnea to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a standing ovation. The PM was in the region to inaugurate projects worth ₹36,000 crore, including the first airport in Seemanchal. "I would like to say something. He has done so much for Bihar. Please stand up and greet him," Kumar said during his address at the event.

Development praise Kumar takes dig at RJD Kumar thanked Modi for the development in Bihar and said that with his support, the state would continue to progress. He also took a dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saying there was no development during their rule. "Before our government was formed on November 24, 2005, there was nothing in Bihar. The previous government did nothing," he said without naming anyone.

Twitter Post Watch the video here Nitish Kumar': "He (Modi) has done so much for Bihar. Stand up, & thank him."

*Few ladies were late to stand up*

Nitish: "Are, Why are you sitting? Stand up. Thank him"😭



Bro gives heartburns to the cartel who thought JDU will ditch BJP, & Modi 3.0 will fall🔥 pic.twitter.com/UmBROrTD9T — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) September 15, 2025

Political allegiance I am back, says Kumar Kumar also reaffirmed his commitment to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the event. He said he was back and wouldn't leave again, blaming some of his party colleagues for past political shifts. "For one or two times, I went to the other side... But that is a thing of the past," he said. His remarks drew applause from PM Modi, who shared the stage with him.