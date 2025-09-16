'Khada ho': Nitish Kumar orders standing ovation for PM Modi
What's the story
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asked a gathering in Purnea to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a standing ovation. The PM was in the region to inaugurate projects worth ₹36,000 crore, including the first airport in Seemanchal. "I would like to say something. He has done so much for Bihar. Please stand up and greet him," Kumar said during his address at the event.
Development praise
Kumar takes dig at RJD
Kumar thanked Modi for the development in Bihar and said that with his support, the state would continue to progress. He also took a dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saying there was no development during their rule. "Before our government was formed on November 24, 2005, there was nothing in Bihar. The previous government did nothing," he said without naming anyone.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
Nitish Kumar': "He (Modi) has done so much for Bihar. Stand up, & thank him."— The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) September 15, 2025
*Few ladies were late to stand up*
Nitish: "Are, Why are you sitting? Stand up. Thank him"😭
Bro gives heartburns to the cartel who thought JDU will ditch BJP, & Modi 3.0 will fall🔥 pic.twitter.com/UmBROrTD9T
Political allegiance
I am back, says Kumar
Kumar also reaffirmed his commitment to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the event. He said he was back and wouldn't leave again, blaming some of his party colleagues for past political shifts. "For one or two times, I went to the other side... But that is a thing of the past," he said. His remarks drew applause from PM Modi, who shared the stage with him.
Opposition criticism
Congress, RJD insulted Bihar: Modi
When his turn came to speak, PM Modi slammed the Congress and RJD for insulting Bihar, citing a now-deleted social media post by the Congress's Kerala unit that compared Bihar with bidis. He said, "You must have noticed that RJD's ally, the Congress party is comparing Bihar to a beedi...These people hate Bihar so much." He accused the Congress and RJD of harboring hatred for Bihar, alleging they have caused great harm to the state through corruption and scams.