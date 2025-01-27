AAP's Delhi election manifesto out: Kejriwal makes 15 'guarantees'
What's the story
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, due on February 5.
Party leader Arvind Kejriwal announced 15 guarantees to tackle key issues like employment and women empowerment.
"Delhi's 2.5 crore people are my family, and hence it is important to give them opportunities," he said.
Key promises
AAP's employment and women empowerment guarantees
The AAP manifesto promises to tackle Delhi's unemployment rate, which stands at 2%. Kejriwal stressed on the need to provide opportunities to the city's residents.
Another major promise is the Mahila Samman Yojana, which promises a monthly stipend of ₹2,100 to women in Delhi.
The party has made it clear that these are not just promises but "Kejriwal ki guarantee."
Campaign strategies
Other promises by the AAP
The AAP also promised that youth employment will be the top priority for the next five years; free medical treatment for senior citizens, whether at government or private hospitals; and incorrect water consumption bills will be waived off.
Aside from that, the government will pay for all expenses (tuition, transport, and accommodation) for Dalit students studying abroad; free bus travel and 50% discount on metro price for students; and a monthly honorarium of ₹18,000 for temple and gurdwara priests.
Twitter Post
AAP promises clean Yamuna
दिल्लीवालों को केजरीवाल की पांचवीं, छठी और सातवीं गारंटी🔥— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 27, 2025
🔷 हर घर में 24 घंटे पहुंचेगा साफ़ पानी
🔷 यमुनाजी को साफ़ किया जाएगा
🔷 दिल्ली की सड़कों को शानदार बनाया जाएगा#KejriwalKiGuarantee pic.twitter.com/WP4pzzDxxb
Rival pledges
BJP and Congress unveil their election manifestos
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also released its three-part manifesto for the Delhi elections. Among the party's key promises are financial assistance for women and free education for underprivileged students.
Their Sankalp Patra promises one-time financial aid of ₹21,000 and nutritional kits for pregnant women.
Meanwhile, the Congress has promised 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' to unemployed youth with a monthly stipend of ₹8,500 for one year.
Election overview
Intense competition expected in upcoming Delhi elections
The upcoming elections will witness nearly 699 candidates contesting for 70 assembly seats, with results due on February 8.
The AAP has been the clear winner in previous elections, winning 67 seats in 2015 and 62 seats in 2020.
The BJP, on the other hand, won just three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020.
The Congress hopes to bounce back after winning zero seats in the last two assembly elections.