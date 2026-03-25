AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, wanted in rape case, arrested 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra was arrested from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night. The arrest was made by a team of Punjab Police from Patiala. Pathanmajra, who represents the Sanaur constituency in Patiala district, had been absconding since September 2 last year in connection with a rape and cheating case. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a local court and a lookout circular had been issued against him.

Arrest details Patiala SSP Varun Sharma on arrest The MLA was arrested on the outskirts of Gwalior after a technical lead. Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said they tracked Pathanmajra after he used a local hotel Wi-Fi network. "The accused was technologically adept and used multiple mobile numbers to evade law enforcement," SSP Sharma said. A special team led by a superintendent of police traveled nearly 1,200km overnight for the arrest operation codenamed "Pathan."

Case origin Legal troubles started in September last year Pathanmajra's legal troubles started on September 1 last year when a Zirakpur-based woman filed a complaint against him for rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station in Patiala. The complainant alleged that Pathanmajra misrepresented his marital status to enter into a relationship with her and later married her in 2021 while already being married.

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