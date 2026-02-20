Activist who sought action against Siddaramaiah in MUDA case arrested 

Bengaluru activist Snehamayi Krishna has been arrested by the Bangalore Crime Branch for allegedly spreading misinformation about a senior government officer. The arrest came after the officer, DB Natesh, a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer and former Commissioner of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), filed a complaint against Krishna. In his complaint, Natesh accused Krishna of using his Facebook account to create and circulate fake photographs, documents, and voice clips of him.

Case details Investigation underway A case was registered at the Bengaluru City Cyber Crime Police Station on February 18, 2026. The police have since launched an investigation into the matter. Evidence from social media platforms and voice clips uploaded to Facebook are being examined as part of this investigation. A search warrant was obtained from the court to search Krishna's residence for documents related to the case.

New allegations Krishna accuses ex-MUDA chief of taking bribe for promotion The arrest also came barely 24 hours after Krishna accused Natesh of paying a bribe of crores of rupees for promotion. He alleged that over ₹9 crore was transported in five bags and one bag containing ₹1.60 crore was allegedly handed over to a person believed to be related to a senior IAS officer as a bribe for the promotion. The chief secretary has dismissed these allegations as baseless and unsupported by evidence.

Previous allegations Krishna was complainant in MUDA land allotment controversy Krishna had earlier emerged as a key complainant in the MUDA land allotment controversy. He had accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, and some associates of irregularities in residential site allocations. His main allegation was about the allotment of compensatory plots to Parvathi for a disputed piece of land in Kesare village.

