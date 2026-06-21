Tharoor's 'admiration' for Modi 'transcended physical world': Congress

Statement defense

Tharoor defends remarks, says 'not a political issue'

Tharoor defended his remarks, saying, "Three Indians lost their lives. My remarks were about the safety of our citizens and the principle that civilian seafarers should never be targets of military action." The Congress party had earlier criticized Tharoor for his comments, with Pawan Khera saying, "My senior colleague Dr Shashi Tharoor's admiration for PM Modi appears to have transcended the limitations of the physical world. He now seems capable of hearing what Modi doesn't even say."