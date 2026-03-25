Ahead of Bengal elections, Leander Paes seen meeting BJP chief
What's the story
Tennis legend Leander Paes was recently spotted at a Kolkata hotel meeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin. West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya was also present at the meeting, India Today reported. The development has sparked speculation of Paes's possible entry into active politics with the BJP ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.
Political shift
Paes's political journey
Paes's meeting with the BJP comes after his previous association with the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). He had joined AITC in October 2021, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed him as a "younger brother." However, his political journey with AITC was short-lived, as he was excluded from the party's Goa state committee in January 2022.
Election strategy
BJP's 'Chakravyuh' strategy for West Bengal elections
Nabin's visit to Kolkata was part of the BJP's effort to strengthen its election strategy for the 2026 assembly elections. He chaired high-level meetings with state leaders on campaign planning, digital outreach, and booth-level organization. Per India Today, insiders described this strategy as a multi-layered "Chakravyuh," aimed at strengthening narrative-building and micro-level mobilization across constituencies.
Election timeline
West Bengal Assembly elections
The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The first phase will cover 152 Assembly constituencies, and the second phase will cover 142 constituencies. Voting in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry will be held on April 9, while in Tamil Nadu, polling will take place on the 23rd. Counting of votes for all four states and the Union Territory will be held on May 4.