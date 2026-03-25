Ahead of Bengal elections, Leander Paes seen meeting BJP chief

Tennis legend Leander Paes was recently spotted at a Kolkata hotel meeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin. West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya was also present at the meeting, India Today reported. The development has sparked speculation of Paes's possible entry into active politics with the BJP ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Political shift Paes's political journey Paes's meeting with the BJP comes after his previous association with the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). He had joined AITC in October 2021, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed him as a "younger brother." However, his political journey with AITC was short-lived, as he was excluded from the party's Goa state committee in January 2022.

Election strategy BJP's 'Chakravyuh' strategy for West Bengal elections Nabin's visit to Kolkata was part of the BJP's effort to strengthen its election strategy for the 2026 assembly elections. He chaired high-level meetings with state leaders on campaign planning, digital outreach, and booth-level organization. Per India Today, insiders described this strategy as a multi-layered "Chakravyuh," aimed at strengthening narrative-building and micro-level mobilization across constituencies.

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